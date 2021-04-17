Dharma Productions Fires Kartik Aaryan from Dostana 2 Due to 'Unprofessional Behaviour': Report

Kartik Aaryan has reportedly been fired from Dostana 2 by Dharma Productions due to the actor’s “unprofessional behaviour". Sources say that Karan Johar’s production house is replacing the actor in the sequel to their 2008 hit. PeepingMoon.com has reported that Dharma Productions or any other film business of Karan Johar’s has vowed never to work with Kartik again.

Production on Dostana 2 was already underway, and it is rare for a big production house to replace a prominent actor midway. He had already completed 20 days of shoot for the film. Sources say that Dharma was pushed to the wall by Kartik’s “unprofessional behaviour". Reports also say that there was lack of clarity on commitment of dates from his talent management agency. Kartik’s manager is yet to confirm these reports.

Kartik was also to collaborate with Karan Johar on a new film, a cricket story, to be helmed by Gunjan Saxena director Sharan Sharma. Reports say that film has also been held up now, and the production house will approach a new actor soon.

In October 2019, Kartik had revealed in an Instagram post that he had started preparing for Dostana 2. In the post, he could be seen holding the film’s script. He had also talked about the film in subsequent interviews, saying that the role will push boundaries for him.

Dostana 2 was kicked off with the cast including Kartik, Janhvi Kapoor and TV actor Lakshya. It is directed by Collin D’Cunha. The original film had starred Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan, which told the story of two men who pretend to be gay to share an apartment with a girl with whom they eventually fall in love. The first installment was a massive success despite controversies. This was because it was the first mainstream Indian film to explore homosexuality.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here