Dharmendra and Sons' Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Gets New Release Date
Apart from Dharmendra, the third instalment of the "Yamla Pagla Deewana" franchise also stars Sunny and Bobby Deol.
Dharmendra with his sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. (Image: AFP)
Dharmendra's Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which was due to release on August 15, will now come out in theatres on August 31.
The third instalment of the "Yamla Pagla Deewana" franchise also stars Sunny and Bobby Deol.
Sunny explained the shift in release date in a statement.
He said the date was moved "since August 15 has two patriotic films 'Gold' and 'Satyamev Jayate' which are topical for the day and on August 24 we have our family friend Anil Sharma's son being launched. He has our blessings".
"Our film is a wholesome family entertainer, hence we have decided to release our film YPD Phir Se two weeks later on August 31," Sunny added.
The first instalment, starring the Dharmendra and his two sons, was a hit. Its sequel released in 2013 but it tanked at the box office.
In an earlier interview to IANS, Dharmendra had said that "Yamla Pagla Deewana 3" will be "very good".
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the news earlier today.
#BreakingNews: #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe, which was scheduled for release on 15 Aug 2018, will now release on 31 Aug 2018... It's #Gold versus #SatyamevaJayate on 15 Aug 2018 now... #IndependenceDay2018— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2018
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Judgementall Hai Kya Review: Kangana Ranaut Film Is Neither Too Crazy, Nor Too Thrilling
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Hyundai Kona Electric SUV Explodes and Causes a Garage Fire in Montreal
- Fans Go Gaga Over Suhana Khan's New Beach Look in Shades of Blue on Maldives Trip
- The Next Frontier for Artificial Intelligence Lies in Food and Beverages
- Dhoni Plays Football With Actor Arjun Kapoor in Mumbai
- Pravin Amre in Contention to be India's Batting Coach