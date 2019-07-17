Dharmendra and Sons' Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Gets New Release Date

Dharmendra's Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which was due to release on August 15, will now come out in theatres on August 31.

The third instalment of the "Yamla Pagla Deewana" franchise also stars Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Sunny explained the shift in release date in a statement.

He said the date was moved "since August 15 has two patriotic films 'Gold' and 'Satyamev Jayate' which are topical for the day and on August 24 we have our family friend Anil Sharma's son being launched. He has our blessings".

"Our film is a wholesome family entertainer, hence we have decided to release our film YPD Phir Se two weeks later on August 31," Sunny added.

The first instalment, starring the Dharmendra and his two sons, was a hit. Its sequel released in 2013 but it tanked at the box office.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Dharmendra had said that "Yamla Pagla Deewana 3" will be "very good".

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the news earlier today.

#BreakingNews: #YamlaPaglaDeewanaPhirSe, which was scheduled for release on 15 Aug 2018, will now release on 31 Aug 2018... It's #Gold versus #SatyamevaJayate on 15 Aug 2018 now... #IndependenceDay2018 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 3, 2018

(With IANS inputs)