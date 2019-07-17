Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Dharmendra and Sons' Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Gets New Release Date

Apart from Dharmendra, the third instalment of the "Yamla Pagla Deewana" franchise also stars Sunny and Bobby Deol.

News18.com

Updated:July 17, 2019, 5:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dharmendra and Sons' Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Gets New Release Date
Dharmendra with his sons Bobby Deol and Sunny Deol. (Image: AFP)
Loading...

Dharmendra's Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se, which was due to release on August 15, will now come out in theatres on August 31.

The third instalment of the "Yamla Pagla Deewana" franchise also stars Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Sunny explained the shift in release date in a statement.

He said the date was moved "since August 15 has two patriotic films 'Gold' and 'Satyamev Jayate' which are topical for the day and on August 24 we have our family friend Anil Sharma's son being launched. He has our blessings".

"Our film is a wholesome family entertainer, hence we have decided to release our film YPD Phir Se two weeks later on August 31," Sunny added.

The first instalment, starring the Dharmendra and his two sons, was a hit. Its sequel released in 2013 but it tanked at the box office.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Dharmendra had said that "Yamla Pagla Deewana 3" will be "very good".

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh had tweeted the news earlier today.

(With IANS inputs)

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram