Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Dharmendra Apologises for Trolling Hema Malini, Says Will Never Tweet About Broom Again

Veteran actor Dharmendra has apologised on social media after trolling his wife and BJP politician Hema Malini.

IANS

Updated:July 17, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dharmendra Apologises for Trolling Hema Malini, Says Will Never Tweet About Broom Again
Veteran actor Dharmendra has apologised on social media after trolling his wife and BJP politician Hema Malini.
Loading...

Veteran actor Dharmendra has apologised on social media after trolling his wife and BJP politician Hema Malini. Dharmendra was asked on Twitter whether his wife had used a broom before this, in the context of a recent cleanliness drive at Parliament where Hema was seen handling the broom in an awkward manner.

"Yes (she has picked the broom) in films. Mujhe bhi anaari lag rahi thi. Maine magar bachpan mein apni maa ka hamesha haath bataya hai (she looked like a novice to me too. However, I would always help my mother during childhood with household chores. I was very efficient at sweeping with brooms," Dharmendra replied.

Although his funny comment floored his fans, the Sholay actor on Tuesday took to his Twitter handle to apologise for that earlier tweet.

He wrote he has been misunderstood, and that he will never tweet about the broom again. Along with his tweet, he shared an old picture of himself where he is seen folding his hands to apologise.

"Kuchh bhi keh baithta hoon. Kuch bhi ki bhawna ko. Kuchh bhi samajh baithte hain yaar log. Tweet Badshah. Kuch bhi kiya... baat bhi... tauba tauba.... Kabhi na karoonga ," he tweeted.

The video of Hema half-heartedly trying to broom the roads of the Parliament complex have gone viral ever since a news agency recently shared them, with netizens taking interesting digs at the MP and doling out incredible memes.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram