Dharmendra Birthday: How Bobby, Esha and Sunny Deol Wished Their 'Papa the Legend'

Bollywood’s very own He-Man Dharmendra turns a year older today. Wishes have been in order for the Sholay star, with Dharmendra’s kids leading the greetings. Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Esha Deol have posted adorable wishes for their father on the occasion. Starting with the eldest child of the clan – Sunny shared two pictures with his beloved ‘papa.’ Dharmendra is clad in a grey shirt while Sunny is dressed in a black sweater. The father-son duo is all smiles for the camera. “Happy Birthday Papa, love you,” wrote Sunny on Instagram.

Following suit is Sunny’s younger brother, Bobby, who posted a happy picture with his father. The veteran star and his son posed next to each other with arms around. Sharing the photo, Bobby wished his father with a heartwarming note that read, “My papa the legend. Wish you love from the bottom of my heart. So blessed to be your son.” In reply, Dharmendra wrote in comments, “Love you, my prince.”

Pictures shared by Esha featured the father-daughter duo soaking the Sun with a lush lawn in the backdrop. “Happy birthday, Papa. Be happy, healthy, strong and fit. I love you. Stay blessed. You are our strength,” wrote the actress.

Sunny’s son, Karan, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Velle, also extended birthday wishes to his “superhero” in an Instagram post.

Dharmendra will next be seen in Apne 2. The sequel to the 2007 film will also feature Sunny, Bobby, Karan and Abhay Deol. Dharmendra alongside Shabana Azmi is also to be seen in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

