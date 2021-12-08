Dharmendra Birthday: How Bollywood's 'He Man' Convinced Hema Malini For Marriage

Actor Dharmendra, the ‘He Man’ of Bollywood, is celebrating his 86th birthday today. His family members, film fraternity, fans and well-wishers are extending birthday greetings to him. Dharmendra has won the hearts of fans with his brilliant acting and has a huge fan following in the country, as well as, abroad. Veteran Bollywood actor has worked in more than 100 movies so far. His personal life is no less than a movie and he never tried to hide anything from the media or his fans.

There was a time when Hema was going to marry actor Jeetendra after he expressed his love for her. Hema was forced to think about the proposal of Jitendra. At that time, she was tense about her relationship with Dharmendra. While the family members Hema and Jeetendra were talking, Dharmendra spoke to Hema over the phone and asked her to meet him once before making any decision.

Jeetendra decided to go to Tirupati temple and get married to Hema. Dharmendra reached Hema’s house directly in Chennai by the next flight. Jeetendra’s desire to marry Hema remained unfulfilled and finally in 1976, Jitendra married his girlfriend Shobha.

Dharmendra married Hema Malini by changing his religion. It is said that Dharmendra’s first wife had refused to divorce him, so both of them changed their religion and got married. According to a report by Outlookindia.com, their Nikahnama stated, “Dilawar Khan Kewal Krishn (44 years) accepted Aisha Bi R. Chakravarty (29 years) as his wife on August 21, 1979, at a Mehr of Rs 111,000 in the presence of two legal witnesses."

RELATED NEWS Happy Birthday Dharmendra: Here are Some Evergreen Songs of the Actor

In 1954, Dharmendra was married to Punjabi girl Prakash Kaur when he was only 19 years old. After that, he went to Mumbai and emerged as the proud man of the silver screen in the 60s. Dharmendra has two sons and two daughters from his first marriage with Prakash Kaur. He has two daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol from his second marriage with Hema Malini.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.