Dharmendra Breaks Down at Dilip Kumar's Funeral, Says 'Mere Pyaare Bhai Ko Jannat Naseeb Kare'

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to social media to share the last picture with his ‘brother’ Dilip Kumar, as he mourned his demise. ‘The Tragedy King’ breathed his last at 7:30 am on Tuesday, June 7. Taking to Twitter, Dharmendra shared a picture with the late actor’s mortal remains where he can be seen breaking down at the loss of the legendary actor.

He wrote, “Saira ne jab kaha. “ Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai “ Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare" ((When Saira said ‘look Dharam, Sahab just blinked his eyes,’ friends I was shocked. May lord send my loved brother to heaven)."

Saira ne jab kaha. “ Dharam , dekho Sahab ne paplak jhapki hai “ Dosto , jaan nikal gai meri. Maalik mere pyaare bhai ko jannat naseeb kare🙏 pic.twitter.com/yrPP6rYJqX— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 7, 2021

In a separate tweet, he wrote, “Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon …(Friends, I don’t know how to fake it but I cannot control my emotions. I say it considering you as my own)

Dosto , mujhe dikhwa nahin aata lekin main apne jazbaat par qaaboo bhi nahin paata . Apne samajh ke kah jaata hoon …— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 7, 2021

Earlier on Tuesday, the veteran actor had taken to Instagram to mourn the loss of his ‘most affectionate brother’. Sharing a throwback picture, he wrote, “Extremely sad to loose my most affectionate brother in the industry . Jannat naseeb ho , Hamare Dalip Sahab ko".

The 85-year-old actor also visited Dilip Kumar’s residence to pay his last respect to the deceased and offer condolences to his family.

Dharmendra has shared the screen with Dilip Kumar in the Bengali film Paari and its Hindi remake Anokha Milan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here