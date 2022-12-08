Dharmendra Cuts Cake, Celebrates His 87th Birthday With Fans In a Massive Way; Pics

Veteran actor Dharmendra is celebrating his 87th birthday on Thursday, December 8. On this special day, social media is flooded with love and wishes for the actor. But do you know that Dharmendra’s fans in Mumbai decided to surprise the actor in the most amazing way? Yes, fans decorated Dharmendra’s house with his pictures and balloons. Not just this, but they also treated the actor with a beautiful mouthwatering three-tier cake.

In the pictures that surfaced online, Dharmendra can be seen surrounded by fans. He wore a cream colour shirt and added a cap to his look. In some of the clicks, the actor can be seen cutting the cake with fans, in other photos he can also be seen feeding them with his hands. While the mega celebration took place outside Dharmendra’s house in Mumbai, Bobby Deol was also seen capturing moments with a camera from his room’s balcony.

After the celebration, Dharmendra took to Tiwtter, dropped a picture of his birthday cake and thanked his fans. “Loving friends, thanks 🙏 love you all for your loving and huge Birthday cake," he wrote.

Earlier today, Dharmendra’s wife and actress-politician Hema Malini also dropped a couple of adorable pictures sending birthday wishes to the ‘love of her life’. “Praying for dear Dharam ji’s good health on his birthday today Wish him a long and healthy life filled always with happiness and joy! My prayers will be with him today and every day of our lives HAPPY BIRTHDAY to the love of my life (sic),” she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will next share the screen space with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The movie which is set to release in April next year also stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in key roles.

Read all the Latest Movies News here