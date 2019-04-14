Dharmendra in Mathura to Campaign for Hema Malini, Actress Says, 'It is Special Day for Me'

Today is also a special day for me! 😊 Dharamji is here in Mathura to campaign for a whole day on my behalf. The public is waiting eagerly to get a glimpse of him & listen to what he has to say! A photo taken in my house in Mathura just now before we leave for campaigning... pic.twitter.com/JBhklXDp0v — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) April 14, 2019

Actress-turned-politician Hema Malini was elated to have actor, husband Dharmendra, campaign on her behalf for a day in her constituency of Mathura.Malini took to Twitter to share a picture of herself along with the veteran actor before heading out for the campaigning."Today is also a special day for me! Dharamji is here in Mathura to campaign for a whole day on my behalf. The public is waiting eagerly to get a glimpse of him," Malini tweeted alongside the photograph in which the couple is all smiles."A photo taken in my house in Mathura just now before we leave for campaigning."The actress' campaign has been inspiring jokes and memes galore on social media.Her farm woman avatar, wherein she joined farmers and tried her hand at cutting the wheat crop in this region in Uttar Pradesh, invited not just scorn from the opposition but also the tag of 'drama girl' over the 'dream girl' she has been known as.Malini had announced her poll campaign on April 1 after she posted her photographs, posing with sickle and hay bales in Mathura. Following which, she faced criticism for allegedly using the occasion as a photo-op, amidst allegations that she hardly visited Mathura, which is seen as a rural constituencyMalini is fielded against Congress’ Mahesh Pathak and the SP-BSP’s Kunwar Narendra Singh. In 2014, she had defeated Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate Jayant Chaudhary by a margin of over three lakh votes. Mathura will go to polls on April 18.NC leader Omar Abdullah also took a potshot at the BJP MP after pictures of her riding a tractor in the farmlands of Govardhan, Mathura emerged on social media a few weeks ago.