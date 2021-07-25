Dharmendra is Excited to Work with 'Guddi' Jaya Bachchan Again in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

Recently the cast of Karan Johar’s upcoming directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani was announced. The rom-com will star Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles, as well as veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. While Dharmendra and Shabana will share the screen space for the first time, Jaya and Dharmendra have worked together multiple times. One of the most endearing pairing of the two actors was in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Guddi. It was Jaya’s first role as a lead and it also was her breakout performance. Dharmendra also played a screen version of himself.

Now, Dharmendra, who is excited to reunite with Jaya in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani, took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of them from the film. He wrote, “Barson baad….. Apni Guddi ke saath……Guddi jo… kabhi badi fan theyn meri…..A happy news (Years later, with my Guddi, who used to be a big fan of mine. A happy news)."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam)

For context, in Guddi, Jaya played a young girl who is obsessed with film star Dharmendra. To teach her about the realities of life, her father contacts the star, whose presence in her life leads to a different result than her family expected. The 1971 film was a critical and commercial success and has gained a cult status for integrating the real and reel perfectly.

Jaya and Dharmendra have also worked together in superhit films like Sholay and Chupke Chupke, even though they were not paired opposite each other. While in both the films Jaya was paired opposite Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra was paired opposite Hema Malini in Sholay, and Sharmila Tagore in Chupke Chupke.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here