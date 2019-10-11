Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dharmendra is 'Hale, Hearty' After Being Diagnosed With Dengue

Dharmendra was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in suburban Khar last week. He was recently seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.

IANS

Updated:October 11, 2019, 2:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dharmendra is 'Hale, Hearty' After Being Diagnosed With Dengue
Image of Dharmendra, courtesy of Instagram

Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday assured fans that he is "hale and hearty" after being hit by dengue. The 83-year-old actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in suburban Khar last week.

Giving his health update, Dharmendra took to Instagram and wrote: "Friends, Luknow gaya tha .. achanak dengue naam ki besharm beemari ne aa ghera.. ab zara araam hai."

"Love you friends, I am hale hearty with your good wishes," he added.

View this post on Instagram

Love you friends, I am hale hearty with your good wishes.

A post shared by Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) on

On the film front, Dharmendra was most recently seen in  Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, alongside sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram