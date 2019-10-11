Dharmendra is 'Hale, Hearty' After Being Diagnosed With Dengue
Dharmendra was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in suburban Khar last week. He was recently seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.
Image of Dharmendra, courtesy of Instagram
Veteran actor Dharmendra on Friday assured fans that he is "hale and hearty" after being hit by dengue. The 83-year-old actor was admitted to Hinduja Hospital in suburban Khar last week.
Giving his health update, Dharmendra took to Instagram and wrote: "Friends, Luknow gaya tha .. achanak dengue naam ki besharm beemari ne aa ghera.. ab zara araam hai."
"Love you friends, I am hale hearty with your good wishes," he added.
View this post on Instagram
On the film front, Dharmendra was most recently seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana: Phir Se, alongside sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Aarey Forest Row : What is the Development vs Environment Debate? | Crux+
-
Friday 26 July , 2019
Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Cricketer Manish Pandey to Tie the Knot with Actress Ashrita Shetty?
- ‘Lo Chali Main’: Renuka Shahane Just Had a ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’ Moment and Twitter is LOLing
- Salman Khan's Eid 2020 Release Titled India's Most Wanted Cop: Radhe?
- HP Chromebook x360 Review: A Million Android Apps Make All The Difference
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?