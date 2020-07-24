Dharmendra, Johny Lever Remember Mehmood On 16th Death Anniversary

Iconic Bollywood comedian Mehmood passed away on this day 16 years ago, and fans and friends miss him till date.

Remembering Mehmood on his 16th death anniversary, veteran actor Dharmendra tweeted: "Jab bhi milta tha ...Mahaul khill uthta tha ..... teri yaad mein MEHMOOD ....mann bhar aata hai (He would lighten up the milieu whenever he met… the heart is heavy thinking of you, Mehmood)."

Along with his tweet, Dharmendra shared a black and white picture, in which he is seen hugging Mehmood.

Jab bhi milta tha ...Mahaul khill uthta tha ..... teri yaad mein MEMOOD ....mann bhar aata hai .... pic.twitter.com/3hvOlyiyUL — Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 23, 2020

Dharmendra and Mehmood worked together in several memorable films including Ankhen, Naya Zamana, Jugnu and Chandan Ka Palna.

Mehmood was hailed as one of the kings of comedy in Bollywood of the fifties, sixties and the seventies. Among his numerous unforgettable performances are Kunwara Baap, Padosan, Gumnaam, Pyar Kiye Jaa and Bombay To Goa. He breathed his last on July 23, 2004 in Pennsylvania.

Comedian Johny Lever, too, paid tribute to Mehmood on Thursday.

Remembering Mehmood bhaijaan today on his death anniversary, he was my idol growing up 🙏🏽 and even today he is a superstar for us comedians.. #mehmoodsahab #Mehmood pic.twitter.com/tT3JkNvDkH — Johny Lever (@iamjohnylever) July 23, 2020

"Remembering Mehmood bhaijaan today on his death anniversary, he was my idol growing up and even today he is a superstar for us comedians," he tweeted.