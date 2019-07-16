Dharmendra Joins Trolls, Mocks Hema Malini’s Ludicrous Attempt at Trying to Clean Parliament
Not just Twitter, even Dharmendra agrees that Hema Malini looked like a complete “anari” while trying to sweep the roads of the Parliament complex with a broom.
Image: Instagram/Dharmendra
Veteran actor Dharmendra is the latest to troll his wife, actor and MP Hema Malini over her laughable attempt at trying to use the broom to clean the Parliament complex as part of a drive.
Joining the bandwagon, Dhramendra tweeted on Sunday that his wife had so far picked a broom only in films and her feeble attempt at cleaning looked clumsy to him too. He wrote this in response to a question by a fan who asked him whether Hema had ever picked up a broom in real life.
“Haan films main , mujhe bhi अनाड़ी लग रहीं थीं . मैं ने मगर बचपन में , अपनी माँ का हमेशा हाथ बटाया है । मैं झाड़ू में माहिर था । I love cleanliness.”
Haan films main , mujhe bhi अनाड़ी लग रहीं थीं . मैं ने मगर बचपन में , अपनी माँ का हमेशा हाथ बटाया है । मैं झाड़ू में माहिर था । I love cleanliness— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) July 14, 2019
His followers could not help but laugh at the hilarity of his response.
The user had commented on one of Dharmendra’s videos, in which he is showing off a newly-born calf in his farm.
However, the Yamla Pagla Deewana star said that people must nevertheless try to imbibe the noble message of cleanliness that Hema has tried to propagate. “Ek paigam toh hai. Keep your Country Clean. Hema ke paigan par amal karo. My humble request to you all, feel from your soul for our New India,” he tweeted.
The video of Hema half-heartedly trying to broom the roads of the Parliament complex (which happens to be one of the cleanest places in the country, as rightly pointed by former J&K CM Omar Abdullah), have gone viral ever since a news agency recently shared them, with netizens taking interesting digs at the MP and doling out incredible memes.
Hema Malini is a legend, after purifying water all these years, now she is cleaning air. pic.twitter.com/dSzSS1iFaw— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) July 13, 2019
But the Parliament complex is one of the cleanest places in the country, especially when the sessions are on, so what were they sweeping ? https://t.co/T4EHkzt2zz— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) July 13, 2019
