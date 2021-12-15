Dharmendra Meets 'Pride of India' Sachin Tendulkar on Flight, Says 'He Always Felt Like a Son'

Veteran actor Dharmendra Deol on Tuesday met legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar. The picture was clicked inside an aircraft. Dharmendra expressed his pleasure in the caption. He called Sachin the pride of nation. The He-man of Bollywood’s admiration for the cricketer was evident as he added that Sachin feels like a son to him. He concluded by blessing the fiery batsman. "Desh ke gaurav. Sachin se aaj achanak hawai jahaaz mein mulaqat ho gai…. Sachin hameesha mujhe mera pyaara beta hi laga…..jeete raho Sachin.. love," he wrote.

Both the stars were bestowed with a lot of heart emojis by their fans. People commented that the two are the pride of India and the nation loves them a lot.

Sachin uploaded the same snapshot with a caption taking a dig at his former teammate Virender Sehwag. He wrote,” Aaj sabse bade “Veeru”, Dharmendra Ji ke saath mulaqaat hui. ‘Veeru’on ki baat hi alag hai! Sabhi unke fan hai. Kya kehta hai, Viru. [Got to meet the biggest Veeru, Dharmendra Ji today. There is something different about Veeru. Everyone is their fan. What do you have to say, Viru(Virender Sehwag.]”

Needless to say, fans showered the comment section with a lot of heart and fire emojis. Actor Ranveer Singh expressed his delight by dropping eyes with a heart emoji.

Dharmendra recently celebrated his 86th birthday. On the work front, he will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Written and directed by Karan Johar, this film will see Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in pivotal roles. Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi will be seen in supporting roles.

