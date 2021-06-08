Dharmendra Performs Water Aerobics, Shares Clip From His Farmhouse

Age is just a number for veteran actor Dharmendra. The 85-year old is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his daily activities. On Tuesday, the actor, who is currently enjoying his stay at his farmhouse, dropped a video on Twitter.

In the clip, Dharmendra is seen performing some rigorous exercises in a swimming pool. Along with the awe-spiring video, the actor said that he has started water aerobics along with yoga and other exercises. The clip was an instant hit on the social media platform with more than 31k views and tons of likes.

Friends, with his blessings and your good wishes …I have started water aerobics along with Yoga and light exercise . Health is his great blessing to keep going. Be happy healthy and strong 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XtjiOXW5AK— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) June 7, 2021

Fans of the Sholay actor couldn’t help but show praise in the comment box.

Calling Dharmendra his inspiration, a user said that he too has started doing a workout at home.

Amazing sir, water related exercises are the best for overall physical fitness. Sir you are an inspiration for us, by your blessings I have also started my workout at home with simple weights.— Sarabjeet Singh (@Singh12985) June 7, 2021

Another said that Dharmendra’s style has not been changed in these 50 years.

It is nice To See Your water aerobics DHARAM SIR❤❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏🙏50 saalon mein agar kuch nahi badla toh woh hai Aapka Andaz.. Love You Sir❤❤❤❤🙏🙏🙏.. Look After Yourself❤❤ pic.twitter.com/iTBGDxr2ob— Kakoli Roy (@KakoliAdherent) June 7, 2021

One of them even used a still from the iconic film Dharam Veer.

Paaji..abhi bhi aapka josh kamaal ka hai. Iska 10% bhi mujh mein aa jaye, toh sehat badhia ho jayegi. Aap ek misaal hain..sabke liye. Koi umra yeh sab karne ke liye..jyada nahi hai.Agar jazba hai..Dil mein. Love you paaji 🙂🙏 pic.twitter.com/p8sFLDCbaX— Dr DEEPAK MEHTA (@dr_deepakmehta5) June 7, 2021

The He-Man of Indian cinema, last week, gave a brief tour of his lush green property while enjoying a head massage with almond oil in the morning.

Dharmendra was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se in 2018. The comedy film also starred his sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Dharmendra will be next seen in Anil Sharma’s directorial Apne 2, with Sunny, Bobby and his grandson, Karan Deol. The film will be the sequel of the 2007 family drama Apne.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here