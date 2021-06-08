movies

Dharmendra Performs Water Aerobics, Shares Clip From His Farmhouse
2-MIN READ

Dharmendra Performs Water Aerobics, Shares Clip From His Farmhouse

Veteran actor Dharmendra took to social media to inform his fans that he has started water aerobics, along with yoga and light exercise.

Age is just a number for veteran actor Dharmendra. The 85-year old is quite active on social media and keeps sharing glimpses from his daily activities. On Tuesday, the actor, who is currently enjoying his stay at his farmhouse, dropped a video on Twitter.

In the clip, Dharmendra is seen performing some rigorous exercises in a swimming pool. Along with the awe-spiring video, the actor said that he has started water aerobics along with yoga and other exercises. The clip was an instant hit on the social media platform with more than 31k views and tons of likes.

Fans of the Sholay actor couldn’t help but show praise in the comment box.

Calling Dharmendra his inspiration, a user said that he too has started doing a workout at home.

Another said that Dharmendra’s style has not been changed in these 50 years.

One of them even used a still from the iconic film Dharam Veer.

The He-Man of Indian cinema, last week, gave a brief tour of his lush green property while enjoying a head massage with almond oil in the morning.

Dharmendra was last seen in Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se in 2018. The comedy film also starred his sons, actors Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol in lead roles. Dharmendra will be next seen in Anil Sharma’s directorial Apne 2, with Sunny, Bobby and his grandson, Karan Deol. The film will be the sequel of the 2007 family drama Apne.

first published:June 08, 2021, 20:40 IST