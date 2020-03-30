Dharmendra Regrets 'Deceiving' His Father For This Reason

Veteran actor Dharmendra, who was a guest at the 8th season of Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil' Champs, shared a funny anecdote from his childhood.

Dharmendra went down memory lane to recount incidents that evolved him as a person. On the show, Dharmendra reminisced, "Being the son of a teacher, my school life was disciplined. I worked hard and aced my year-end exams, but college changed all that. It was full of fun and frolic. However, I am sad to admit that I paid no attention to studies and my exam results reflected that.”

He further added that he had once bribed the college head clerk to ensure that his mark-sheet wasn’t delivered to his father.

“The head clerk could no longer stop my mark-sheet registration from being sent home. I realised my mistake and confessed to my mother. I felt immensely guilty for deceiving my father.”

The actor studied at a Government Senior Secondary School at Lalton Kalan, Ludhiana, where his father was the village school's headmaster. He did his intermediate studies at Ramgarhia College, Phagwara in 1952.

