Dharmendra Shares Hilarious Clip From His 2011 Film, Says 'Habits Never Die'

Yesteryear superstar Dharmendra doesn’t appear on the big screen as frequently now, but the 86-year old veteran keeps his fans entertained with his social media posts. The senior-most Deol shares snippets of his daily life.

This time, he has shared a small but funny clip from one of his movies. The closing scene of the film ends on a happy yet hilarious note.

He shared the video with the caption, “An emotional end of YPD1. Habits never die… I steal the NECKLACE of my wife. haha”

pic.twitter.com/WHynabPMW6. Jeete raho Nadim 👋 an emotional end of YPD1. Habits never dies…. i steal the NECKLACE of my own wife . haha 😆— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) April 9, 2022

The scene in question is from the 2011 flick Yamla Pagla Deewana which starred Dharmendra alongside both his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol. The scene involves the climatic family reunion at the end where the characters of Dharmendra and Bobby reunite with Nafisa Ali, who plays Dharmendra’s wife.

Dharmendra, who is a thief and a conman in the movie, is reunited with his wife after years as a reformed man in an emotional scene in the end and they embrace each other. However, in the very next scene, Nafisa Ali finds that her necklace is missing. It is then that Dharmendra sheepishly shows her the necklace in his hand and says that he may have reformed but his hands refuse to do so.

Advertisement

The movie ends on a happy and yet hilarious note. Dharmendra shared the video to prove that old habits indeed die hard. His tweet received many retweets and likes on Twitter where fans praised his sense of humour as well as his acting skills.

Yamla Pagla Deewana was the second film to star Dharmendra alongside his two sons after 2007’s Apne. Yamla Pagla Deewana spawned two sequels, both of which failed to recreate the magic of the original.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.