Dharmendra Shares Spectacular View From His Lonavala Farmhouse

Veteran Bollywood actor Dharmendra is currently living in his farmhouse located in Maharashtra’s Lonavala. Every now and then he keeps sharing glimpses of his farmhouse and the stunning views from there with his fans. On Wednesday, he posted a new video on social media in which he gave a brief tour of his large property and the beautiful gardens. He showed his followers a breath-taking spectacle that he watches every morning.

In the wonderful clip, large bushes of bougainvillea can be seen with golden hues of the sun rising behind distant hills. The video reveals a verandah full of colourful flowers and plants with a seating area beside the door. A happy Dharmendra can be seen standing on his porch and giving himself a hair massage.

In the post, the actor also shared his morning ritual with his fans. He wrote that he daily gives himself an almond hair oil massage. He said that getting an almond oil massage in the morning is good for the health and hairs.

Dharmendra’s fans wished him a good morning and thanked him for sharing the beautiful video. They appreciated the atmosphere surrounding his farmhouse which gave a sense of peace and tranquillity.

The Bollywood star is quite active on social media. He had earlier shared a beautiful sunset visible from his residence.

In one of his previous posts, the ‘He-Man’ of Hindi cinema had also given us a tour of the interior of his farmhouse.

Baarish mein…indoor brisk walk for half an hour…. listen Lata ji,s old song … remember my college days… God willing 🙏…getting ready for a new movie…. need your good wishes. Love 💕 you all. pic.twitter.com/8IJsjhq4GL— Dharmendra Deol (@aapkadharam) September 4, 2020

The star also often uploads old and new pictures and recordings of himself and his family.

