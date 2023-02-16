Dharmendra is a legendary actor that is delivered several blockbusters like Sholay and Chupke Chupke. Also known as the “He-Man" of Bollywood, Dharmendra has worked in over 301 films in a career spanning over six decades. Even at the age of 86, the veteran actor is all set to shine in the Zee5 show Taj- Divided By Blood. As the veteran actor shared his first look from the show with his fans on Twitter, a troll called Dharmendra ‘a struggling actor’. However, Dharmendra responded back with a stoic response.

On Wednesday, Dharmendra took to his Twitter handle to post a picture of himself dressed in a traditional white turban, flowing white beard, and a jacket. The actor has captioned his post, “Friends, I am playing Shaikh Salim Chishti ….a sufi saint, in film Taaj. A small but an important role………need your good wishes.”

Quoting the tweet, a user wrote, “Why is he behaving like a struggling actor?” However, the Sholay actor shut him down with his reply, “Vaishnav, life is always a beautiful struggle. You, me every one is struggling………Resting means …..end of your loving dreams…. end of your beautiful journey.”

Why is he behaving like a struggling actor? https://t.co/Fzvy5B4vZ2— Vaishnav (@badapachtaoge) February 15, 2023

Following this exchange, several fans came out in support of Dharmendra while slamming the vindicative troll. A Twitter user said, “Some people….. How they have the courage to question someone who they can’t even touch in their nine lives… Always love and respect to you @aapkadharam Dharam Sir… Wishing you years and years of health… Keep surprising us…” Another added, “Does he need to prove his Status & Sucess in Hindi Film Industry? That he is getting work & he is even now doing it with all humility is something all actors need to learn & we all at large ..can learn to enjoy life & work."

A third user said, “What a beautiful and humble way to tackle a taunt..& yes @aapkadharam ji,life is a beautiful struggle & Every 1 is struggling…it’s great 2 see u active & following ur dream at this age,its true that age is just a number,keep rocking..Best wishes in advance! U r loved by all❤️"

As for Dharmendra’s upcoming project, Taj-Divided By Blood is touted to be a political story set in the Mughal period with Akbar as the centerpiece trying to find a worthy successor. It would feature Naseeruddin Shah as Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa and Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim.

