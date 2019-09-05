Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dharmendra Stopped Drinking Alcohol on Asha Parekh's Suggestion, Here's Why

Veteran actor Dharmendra has recalled how he stopped drinking alcohol on Asha Parekh's suggestion.

IANS

Updated:September 5, 2019, 10:41 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dharmendra Stopped Drinking Alcohol on Asha Parekh's Suggestion, Here's Why
Image courtesy: Yogen Shah
Loading...

Veteran actor Dharmendra has recalled how, back in the day when he had to shoot with Asha Parekh, he would turn up on the set after eating onions.

"Every movie of Asha ji's was a super-duper hit and I used to call her Jubilee Parekh," recalled Dharmendra, adding that he finally got to work with her in the 1966 film, Aaye Din Bahaar Ke.

"We were shooting in Darjeeling, and after pack-up the producers and other crew members would party till late in the night. I would also join the party and we would get drunk. In the morning the smell (of alcohol) would be quite evident, so to hide the smell I would eat onions," said Dharmendra.

Parekh, however, would then complain that he "smells of onion" adding that she didn't like it.

Asha Parekh and Dharmendra, along with Waheeda Rehman, are set to reveal such anecdotes when they turn up as guests in an upcoming episode of the kids' singing reality show, Superstar Singer, on Sony.

On his onion-eating trick, Dharmendra finally admitted to Parekh on the reality show: "I told you that I eat onions to hide the smell of alcohol, and you asked me to stop drinking. On your suggestion, I stopped drinking and we became very good friends. We are like a family and those days were lovely. The Beautiful memories at times make me sad but the amazing experiences of the past help me cheer up."

Asha Parekh recalled how Dharmendra would not touch a drop of alcohol even if he felt cold, just because he had promised her. "There was a song in which Dharmendra ji had to dance in the water. Because it was so cold, he would turn blue. Every time he came out of the water, he would be offered brandy. However, he would look at me, because I had told him that if he drinks I will walk out of the set. This went on for two or three days, but he did not take a sip of alcohol out of his respect for me."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram