No Matter How Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se Performs, Dharmendra is and will be the Star That Generations Look Up to

No matter how prudently millennials are hooked to Punjabi numbers or American pop music they still turn to classics like Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Yamla Pagla Deewana when they truly look for solace. So, what bridges the two different genres of the song?It’s the legendary Dharmendra. He’s one of those actors who not only survived the entertainment industry but the one who survived other superstars and decades of struggles.A young, shy lad who hopped on to a bus full of fresh talents for Filmfare Talent Hunt in 1958 rose from the rustic fields of Punjab to the red carpets of showbiz. He stepped into Bollywood in 1960’s with Dil Bhi Tera Hum Tere when Shammi Kapoor had made his identity as a unique genre all together.As Kapoor started taking backseat, Rajesh Khanna stormed in and ruled everybody’s heart and soul; and once again Dharmendra was shadowed. When he thought 70’s would be his era, the angry young man of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan was already the talk of the town and the Indian He-Man had to wait further.While working in over 200 films, he not only survived but took over the industry with his versatility. Only this Yamla, Pagla, Deewana has the power to make the audience weep with his speech in Satyakam and take them on a laughter riot with Chupke Chupke. He was the one to idealise friendship with his iconic role of Veeru in Sholay much before #BFF was coined.Despite his incredible journey what pinches the actor’s fans is that he never held the Filmfare trophy in his hands. Affection, appreciation, admiration-- he has all except the trophy. He has a Filmfare Lifetime Achievement trophy though which was given to him in 1997.Making headlines and standing affirm at the age of 81 is only a proof of the love and respect the star has in the hearts of his fans. Defying age barriers at the age of 70+ he gave blockbuster like Yamla Pagla Deewana and now is all set to be back with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol for the third instalment of the film, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se.It wouldn't be wrong to say that no matter how the film turns out to be, Dharmendra is and will always be the star that generations look up to.