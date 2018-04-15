English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dharmendra To Be Honoured With Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award
Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde made the announcement via social media earlier today.
A file photo.
Veteran actor Dharmendra has been chosen for Maharashtra government's Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award and director Rajkumar Hirani will get the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award.
Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde made the announcement via social media earlier today.
"Delighted to announce veteran actor Dharmendraji as the recipient of Maharashtra State's Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award and director Rajkumar Hirani on being selected for the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award. Congratulations!" Tawde tweeted.
Marathi actor Vijay Chavhan and actress Mrinal Kulkarni will be honoured too. "Congratulations to veteran actor Vijay Chavhan and actress-director Mrinal Kulkarni on being announced as the recipients of the prestigious Chitrapati V Shantaram Jivangaurav Puraskar and Chitrapati V Shantaram Vishesh Yogdaan Puraskar respectively," he added.
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
Maharashtra Education and Cultural Affairs Minister Vinod Tawde made the announcement via social media earlier today.
"Delighted to announce veteran actor Dharmendraji as the recipient of Maharashtra State's Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award and director Rajkumar Hirani on being selected for the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award. Congratulations!" Tawde tweeted.
Delighted to announce veteran actor Dharmendra ji as the recipient of Maharashtra State’s Raj Kapoor Lifetime Achievement Award and Director Rajkumar Hirani on being selected for the Raj Kapoor Special Contributions Award. Congratulations!— Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) April 15, 2018
Marathi actor Vijay Chavhan and actress Mrinal Kulkarni will be honoured too. "Congratulations to veteran actor Vijay Chavhan and actress-director Mrinal Kulkarni on being announced as the recipients of the prestigious Chitrapati V Shantaram Jivangaurav Puraskar and Chitrapati V Shantaram Vishesh Yogdaan Puraskar respectively," he added.
Congratulations to veteran actor Vijay Chavhan and actress-director Mrinal Kulkarni on being announced as the recipients of the prestigious Chitrapati V Shantaram Jivangaurav Puraskar and Chitrapati V Shantaram Vishesh Yogdaan Puraskar respectively.— Vinod Tawde (@TawdeVinod) April 15, 2018
(With IANS inputs)
Also Watch
-
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
-
Saturday 14 April , 2018
127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
-
Friday 13 April , 2018
Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Kathua Horror: India Wants Justice
Saturday 14 April , 2018 127th Birth Anniversary of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar
Friday 13 April , 2018 October Review: Is Varun Dhawan's Evolution Worth Watching?
Friday 13 April , 2018 Kathua Rape Case : Is Death the Appropriate Punishment for Raping a Minor
Friday 13 April , 2018 Needles found: Rakesh Babu and Irfan Kolothum Thodi sent back
Video Wall
CWG 2018 Medal Tally
|Rank
|Country
|Total
|3
|India
|26
|20
|20
|66
|1
|Australia
|79
|59
|60
|198
|2
|England
|45
|45
|46
|136
|4
|Canada
|15
|40
|27
|82
|5
|New Zealand
|15
|16
|15
|46
|6
|South Africa
|13
|11
|13
|37
|7
|Wales
|10
|12
|14
|36
|8
|Scotland
|9
|13
|22
|44
|9
|Nigeria
|9
|9
|6
|24
|10
|Cyprus
|8
|1
|5
|14
|11
|Jamaica
|7
|9
|11
|27
|12
|Malaysia
|7
|5
|12
|24
|13
|Singapore
|5
|2
|2
|9
|14
|Kenya
|4
|7
|6
|17
|15
|Uganda
|3
|1
|2
|6
|16
|Botswana
|3
|1
|1
|5
|17
|Samoa
|2
|3
|0
|5
|18
|Trinidad And Tobago
|2
|1
|0
|3
|19
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|20
|Northern Ireland
|1
|7
|4
|12
|21
|Bahamas
|1
|3
|0
|4
|22
|Papua New Guinea
|1
|2
|0
|3
|23
|Fiji
|1
|1
|2
|4
|24
|Pakistan
|1
|0
|4
|5
|25
|Grenada
|1
|0
|1
|2
|26
|Bermuda
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|British Virgin Islands
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Guyana
|1
|0
|0
|1
|26
|Saint Lucia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|30
|Bangladesh
|0
|2
|0
|2
|31
|Sri Lanka
|0
|1
|5
|6
|32
|Cameroon
|0
|1
|2
|3
|33
|Dominica
|0
|1
|1
|2
|34
|Isle of Man
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Mauritius
|0
|1
|0
|1
|34
|Nauru
|0
|1
|0
|1
|37
|Malta
|0
|0
|2
|2
|37
|Vanuatu
|0
|0
|2
|2
|39
|Cook Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Ghana
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Norfolk Island
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Seychelles
|0
|0
|1
|1
|39
|Solomon Islands
|0
|0
|1
|1
|44
|Anguilla
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Antigua And Barbuda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Barbados
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Belize
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Brunei
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Cayman Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Falkland Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Gibraltar
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Guernsey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Jersey
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Kiribati
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Lesotho
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Malawi
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Montserrat
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Mozambique
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Niue
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Rwanda
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Helena
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Saint Vincent And The Grenadines
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Sierra Leone
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Swaziland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tanzania
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|The Gambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tonga
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Turks And Caicos Islands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Tuvalu
|0
|0
|0
|0
|44
|Zambia
|0
|0
|0
|0
Recommended For You
- Suresh Raina Cannot be Replaced: CSK Coach Stephen Fleming
- THE TIPPLING POINT | Honey, The Nectar of Gods That Could Floor a Man
- Forget Rampage, Dwayne Johnson Is 'A Big Teddy Bear' According To Co-star
- A Kid Like Jake Trailer: Priyanka Chopra Flashes Briefly as Jim Parsons and Claire Danes' Friend
- Hema Malini Says There Should Be National Uprising After Kathua Rape Case