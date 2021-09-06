Dharmendra to Begin Shoot for Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Report

Karan Johar is back to directing after a hiatus of 5 years with Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Apart from them, the film also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. A couple of weeks ago, Karan shared an update that Ranveer and Alia have already started shooting for the film, and how a recent report by a leading entertainment daily suggests that Dharmendra is all set to join them.

According to ETimes, the veteran actor will begin in a couple of days and will not be stepping in the film in Mehboob Studio’s where Ranveer was shooting. Karan has moved the sets from Mehboob to Powai, the reports suggest. A source close to the film told the daily that a major part of the film will be shot there.

Earlier, while talking to ETimes, Dharmendra had praised Ranveer and Alia. He had said that the Gully Boy actor looks natural in all his films and is a nice person. “Whenever we bump into each other at a function, woh aake mere paas baith jaata hai. Likewise, Alia is also brilliant with her work," he said.

He also showed praises on his co-stars Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

