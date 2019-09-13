Dharmendra Wells Up Revisiting Childhood On Superstar Singer

Bollywood’s veteran actor Dharmendra became very emotional when he appeared on singing reality show Superstar Singer. The legendary actor could not control his tears when he was shown a video of his own journey from a small village in Punjab to Bollywood.

It starts from his village in Punjab, Sanewal, and takes us to the railway tracks where Dharmendra used to go after bunking his school. We are later shown his school, and his favourite desserts - gajar ka halwa and lassi from two particular shops.

Sony TV, which airs the show Superstar Singer, shared a clip of the show on Twitter.

When the video ends, Dharmendra said, “Rula diya yaar, tumne mujhe rula diya (You made me cry dear). Yahi mai khwab dekhta tha yahan aane ke. Us pul pe jaata hun to us pul se kehta hu ki Dharmendra tu actor ban gaya yaar! (This is where I dreamt of coming to showbiz. Even today, whenever I visit that bridge, I say ‘Dharmendra, you became an actor!).”

“Us pul se ja ke kehta hu ki mere khwab pure ho gaye. Aur ye gaaon ki mitti ke kann kann se juta hun. Hum waha partition se pehle se rehte the. Mai to jazbaati insaan hun, tum mujhe waha le gaye jaha mere jazbaat ubhar ubhar ke baahar aa rahe the. (I tell it to the bridge, so that it knows that I have achieved my dreams. I am attached to the soil of my village, I am an emotional person and you took me to a place where all my emotions belong),” he added.

Dharmendra ji couldn't stop his tears when the #SuperstarSinger stage showed the world his journey and struggle to the film industry. Watch him and the #DhamakedarDeols this weekend on #SuperstarSinger at 8 PM pic.twitter.com/amhxCvpcDF — Sony TV (@SonyTV) September 12, 2019

Dharmendra was on the show, with his eldest son Sunny Deol and grandson Karan Deol to promote their upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Directed by Sunny, it will mark Karan’s debut in Bollywood.

The participants on the show also paid tribute to Sunny and Dharmendra by singing their hit songs. A pair of sang Jhilmil Sitaaro ka, another sang Jab Hum Jawaan Honge from Sunny’s debut film Betaab.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.