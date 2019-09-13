Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Movies
1-min read

Dharmendra Wells Up Revisiting Childhood On Superstar Singer

Dharmendra was on reality TV and participants on the show paid tribute to his son Sunny and Dharmendra by singing their hit songs.

Trending Desk

Updated:September 13, 2019, 2:55 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dharmendra Wells Up Revisiting Childhood On Superstar Singer
Image of Dharmendra, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Bollywood’s veteran actor Dharmendra became very emotional when he appeared on singing reality show Superstar Singer. The legendary actor could not control his tears when he was shown a video of his own journey from a small village in Punjab to Bollywood.

It starts from his village in Punjab, Sanewal, and takes us to the railway tracks where Dharmendra used to go after bunking his school. We are later shown his school, and his favourite desserts - gajar ka halwa and lassi from two particular shops.

Sony TV, which airs the show Superstar Singer, shared a clip of the show on Twitter.

When the video ends, Dharmendra said, “Rula diya yaar, tumne mujhe rula diya (You made me cry dear). Yahi mai khwab dekhta tha yahan aane ke. Us pul pe jaata hun to us pul se kehta hu ki Dharmendra tu actor ban gaya yaar! (This is where I dreamt of coming to showbiz. Even today, whenever I visit that bridge, I say ‘Dharmendra, you became an actor!).”

“Us pul se ja ke kehta hu ki mere khwab pure ho gaye. Aur ye gaaon ki mitti ke kann kann se juta hun. Hum waha partition se pehle se rehte the. Mai to jazbaati insaan hun, tum mujhe waha le gaye jaha mere jazbaat ubhar ubhar ke baahar aa rahe the. (I tell it to the bridge, so that it knows that I have achieved my dreams. I am attached to the soil of my village, I am an emotional person and you took me to a place where all my emotions belong),” he added.

Dharmendra was on the show, with his eldest son Sunny Deol and grandson Karan Deol to promote their upcoming film Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. Directed by Sunny, it will mark Karan’s debut in Bollywood.

The participants on the show also paid tribute to Sunny and Dharmendra by singing their hit songs. A pair of sang Jhilmil Sitaaro ka, another sang Jab Hum Jawaan Honge from Sunny’s debut film Betaab.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram