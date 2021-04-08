Dharmesh Yelande Tests Covid-19 Positive, Shakti Mohan, Punit J Pathak to Judge Dance Deewane 3

Dharmesh Yelande, judge of Dance Deewane 3, has tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier this month, around 18 crew members of the show had also tested positive for the novel coronavirus. According to the reports by ETimes, Dharmesh has currently quarantined himself at his home in Goa. He has been replaced by choreographers Punit J Pathak and Shakti Mohan as judges for the upcoming episodes of the reality show accompanying Madhuri Dixit and Tushar Kalia.

Speaking to ETimes, the producer of the show Arvind Rao, who is himself currently recovering from COVID-19, said that Dharmesh had tested negative last week when he went to Goa to renovate his home. He was supposed to join the shoot on April 5 but before starting the shooting everyone has to undergo a COVID-19 test. The choreographer underwent another test as he had developed symptoms too and now has tested positive.

He further said that Shakti Mohan and Punit J Pathak will be playing Dharmesh’s role for the upcoming episodes.

Madhuri Dixit ,who is also one of the judges has recently returned from the Maldives after spending quality time with her family. The actress also underwent the test and tested negative after which she resumed the shooting from April 5.

A rapid increase is being seen in the Covid-19 cases in the country with Maharashtra being the most affected state. The state government has also announced night curfew and weekend lockdowns in the state to curb the situation.

As per the latest information, India has recorded 1,26,789 new cases of the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours which is the highest so far. Out of this Maharashtra recorded a new high of 59,907 cases.

In recent times several celebrities have tested positive for the Coronavirus including Akshay Kumar, Govinda, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Paresh Rawal, Aamir Khan, among others.

