Dharsha Gupta's Latest Pics Will Inspire You To Add Her Ensemble To Your Wardrobe

Tamil actress Dharsha Gupta has once again taken Instagram by storm with her recent pictures. The actress looks phenomenal in her ethnic ensemble. Dharsha dropped a streak of snaps, creating a stir among her fans. In the photos, the actress can be seen in a yellow Pavadai Thavani half-saree, which she paired with a heavy work green dupatta.

For the makeup, Dharsha Gupta wore black eyeliner, contoured cheeks, drawn eyebrows, bindi and a shade of pink lipstick. She rocked her hairstyle with gajra in her hair. She accessorised her look with an exquisite necklace, bangles and jhumkas.

The actress gave major fashion goals as she posed for the camera. Dharsha often exudes charm and radiance with her adorable looks. While sharing the pictures, the actress wrote, “Pongal wishes to everyone. May you achieve all the happiness and love in the world”.

Moments after the actress shared pictures on social media, several fans rushed to the comment section to shower her with love and admiration. While some fans admired her beauty with heart emojis, others filled the comment section with festive greetings.

Darsha Gupta made her debut in the television industry with the serial Avalum Naanum in 2018. She appeared in her first film in 2021 with Rudra Thandavam. She then went on to appear in the movie Oh My Ghost.

Dharsha is also known for TV serials, including Minnale and Senthoora Poove. Along with TV shows, she has also been featured in TV commercials for several brands. Some of her other films include Thandhu Vitten Ennai, and Medical Miracle.

Actress Dharsha Gupta remains quite active on social media and often posts pictures and videos, setting the Internet on fire. She boasts of a strong fan following on Instagram and her fans love her fashion sense.

