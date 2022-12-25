CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » News » Movies » Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora Introduce Son Zayn To Fans On Christmas, Reveal His Adorable Face
1-MIN READ

Dheeraj Dhoopar And Vinny Arora Introduce Son Zayn To Fans On Christmas, Reveal His Adorable Face

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Yatamanyu Narain

News18.com

Last Updated: December 25, 2022, 17:28 IST

Mumbai, India

Zayn Dhoopar dressed as a Santa Claus.

Adorable couple Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar finally do a face reveal of their son Zayn on the occasion of Christmas.

Dheeraj and Vinny Arora gave fans the perfect Christmas gift to fans — sharing the first picture of their son Zayn’s face and that too in an adorable Santa Claus avatar. The couple welcomed their first child earlier this year and their fans have been eager to have a glimpse of their cute son.

On Sunday, Vinny Arora took to her Instagram handle to share the picture of Zayn, all dressed up in a Santa costume as he sits comfortably against the matching red cushion and white fuzzy quilt. One could also spot a Santa figurine in the background and a small Christmas tree decorated with trinkets.

Needless to say but Zayn’s cute smile was the highlight of the picture. She wrote in the caption, “Meet Zayn (red heart emoji). Everything we ever wished for..(Christmas tree, star and evil eye amulet emojis).”

Following the face reveal, several celebs like Mohit Malik, Adaa Khan, Meera Deosthale, Kishwar Merchant, and Abhishek Kapur swarmed the comment section with red heart emojis and evil eye amulet emojis. Actress Shiny Doshi wrote, “What a cutie yaa!". Anjum Faikh commented, “The best Christmas surprise for all of us!!" Ridhi Dogra wrote, “I’m waiting for the picture now!" Usha Bachani commented, “Awww! Such a cutie pie! Zayn Dhoopar, May You Always Be Blessed!" Mansi Srivastava wrote, “Omg cutest baby ever!!!"

While announcing Zayn’s arrival in this world, Dheeraj and Vinny took to Instagram and shared said, “We are filled with joy as we announce the arrival of our baby boy. 10-08-2022. Proud parents Vinny and Dheeraj.” Vinny Arora and Dheeraj Dhoopar first met during the shoot of Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. They tied the knot on November 16, 2016, in Delhi.

