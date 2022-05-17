Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora Twin in White at Their Baby Shower

Dheeraj Dhoopar is known widely as one of the most popular actors in the television industry. He debuted on the television scene with Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. Dhoopar then went on to appear in several others like Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar and Zindagi Kahe – Smile Please. The actor is known for his portrayal of the character Prem Bhardwaj in Sasural Simar Ka, which garnered many fans and a widespread following.

In addition to his versatile roles, he also brought Cheel Aakesh to life in Naagin 5 and also appears in Kundali Bhagya as the male lead. On the personal front, Dhoopar tied the knot with Vinny Arora and they are expecting their first baby.

Ahead of their little angel’s arrival, the couple recently threw a baby shower for their close family and friends. For the ceremony, the soon-to-be-parents matched in gorgeous white outfits. Taking the traditional route, Arora showed off her beautiful mehendi to the paparazzi as she waved at them while her husband and future father, Dhoopar, posed and smiled for the cameras, as reported by Pinkvilla.

Dheeraj’s Kundali Bhagya co-star Shraddha Arya attended the baby shower, and shared photos from the event.

In April, the couple took to their Instagram handles to announce the news of Arora’s pregnancy with their fans. Dhoopar shared a post of him and Arora kissing while she held a series of sonography photos of the developing foetus. He shared that they will be proud parents in August this year.

Dhoopar and Arora met on the sets of their show Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg in 2009. The couple fell in love at first sight and entered a relationship. The couple dated for almost seven years and got married to seal their love forever.

