Dheeraj Dhoopar and Wife Vinny Arora Celebrate 12 Years of 'When They First Met'

Yesterday marked a very special day for actors and couple Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora as they celebrated 12 years of when they first met. On this occasion, the couple shared an adorable before and after image on their social media handles. According to the couple, they usually don’t celebrate this day publicly but their social media family celebrates it for them. This year also marked 12 years of Dheeraj in the industry and even for that his fans made the occasion special by sending him gifts and cake to celebrate the moment.

This moment is certainly very special for the couple as in many of their interviews they have mentioned how they first met and the importance of that day in their lives. The couple had met on the sets of their show Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg, where they worked together for the very first time. This show was also the first show that Dheeraj was seen in. Since then, there has been no stopping Dheeraj in his successful journey and there has been no stopping the couple from painting the town red with their chemistry.

