Dheeraj Dhoopar Charges a Whopping Amount Per Episode of a Show; Can You Guess How Much?

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar rose to fame with his portrayal of Prem Bharadwaj in Sasural Simar Ka and Karan Luthra in Kundali Bhagya. The success of the serials made him a household name. The actor won several awards for these roles as well. Dheeraj is not only one of the most famous but also among the highest-paid actors in the TV industry. According to a report by India.com, the actor charges somewhere between Rs 1.5 lakh to 2 lakhs plus GST per day for his show.

Dheeraj Dhoopar’s early career

Dheeraj began his career with modelling, appearing in more than one hundred advertisements for brands like Maruti Suzuki, Parker, Dabur Honey, Samsung Galaxy, and Videocon Mobile. He completed an advanced course in fashion design and worked as an airline cabin crew member before taking up acting full-time.

Dheeraj Dhoopar and TV shows that he ruled

Dheeraj made his television debut with the daily soap Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg (2009) in which he played the role of Ansh. Following this, he featured in several shows including Behenein, Mrs Tendulkar, and Zindagi Kahe - Smile Please. Dheeraj also made a guest appearance in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge.

Later, he co-starred with Dipika Kakar as Prem Bhardwaj in the Colors TV show Sasural Simar Ka from 2013 to 2017. He also portrayed the role of Karan Luthra, in Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya between 2017 and 2022.

Dheeraj Dhoopar is currently portraying the lead role of an ambitious stand-up comedian in Colors TV’s serial Sherdil Shergill which also stars Surbhi Chandna in a key role.

Earlier this year, Dheeraj Dhoopar also participated in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10. However, he withdrew from the competition in Week 4 due to personal and health issues.

On his personal front, Dheeraj is married to actress Vinny Arora. The couple first met on the sets of the actor’s debut serial, Maat Pitaah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. The couple welcome their first child, Zayn on August 10.

