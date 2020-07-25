Dheeraj Dhoopar Didn't Think Twice Before Deciding to Play Shapeshifting Serpent in Naagin 5

After the promo for Naagin 5 apparently hinted at Hina Khan as the face of the new season, it is being reported that Dheeraj Dhoopar with be playing a shapeshifting serpent on the supernatural show. Season 5 will go on the floors soon, and Dheeraj is part of the star cast this time.

"Naagin has emerged as a big brand and I didn't think twice before giving my nod. I am a fan of the hot Naagin ladies... my favourite part of the show is watching them dance," Dheeraj told Mumbai Mirror.

Dheeraj starred in Sasural Simar Ka before joining the current popular show Kundali Bhagya, in which he currently plays a flamboyant cricketer Karan Luthra. The actor will be juggling both shows, and is working on making his body language look different.

The actor says playing his new supernatural role will be challenging because he has only played a human till now. "For a VFX-heavy show like Naagin, you have to pretend act with props, which are later enhanced or replaced on the edit table," he said.

The 4th season of Ekta Kapoor's supernatural series got disrupted by the lockdown and is wrapping up sooner than expected, but anticipation for the fifth season is already high.

The makers have unveiled a new promo of the show which suggests that the new 'Naagin' is Hina. The promo only gives a glimpse at the actress' eyes and hairdo as a snake is coiled around her face.

