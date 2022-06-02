Dheeraj Dhoopar Is NOT Quitting Kundali Bhagya, Shakti Arora's Track Will Be Temporary

The reports of Dheeraj Dhoopar quitting Kundali Bhagya recently grabbed everyone’s attention. It was being said that the actor who plays the role of Karan Luthra in the show, has decided to leave the show. However, if a recent report by Hindustan Times is to be believed, Dheeraj has not left the show but has only taken a small break. The news portal cites a source who claims that the actor has decided to take a break because he will be shooting for a Punjabi movie. The source further adds that Shakti Arora’s track will be temporary.

“It’s just a break for now. He and the channel remain amicable about it. The plan is that he will return to the show eventually. Shakti (Arora, actor)’s track in the show is going to be temporary. But we know how uncertain TV is. For now, Shakti will just add drama to the entire upcoming plot as the show is set to take a leap of five years as well,” the source claimed.

Reportedly, Dheeraj Dhoopar will shoot for Kundali Bhagya till June 5 and his last episode will air on June 9. The actor is further likely to make a comeback in two to three months. However, there is no official comment on the same from Dheeraj Dhoopar so far.

Meanwhile, Kundali Bhagya also stars Shraddha Arya. Recently, Manit Joura, who used to play the role of Rishabh Luthra in the show, also returned months after quitting it.

On the personal front, Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora are also all set to experience parenthood and are expecting their first child in August this year. In April this year, the actor took to social media and shared the news with his fans. He dropped an adorable picture in which the couple was seen holding sonogram photos of their baby while kissing each other. “We are expecting, a tiny miracle. August 2022,” the caption read.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.