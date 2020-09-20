Dheeraj Dhoopar on Kundali Bhagya's Criticism: TRP Shows People Are Watching it

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the lead role of Karan in Kundali Bhagya opposite actress Shraddha Arya, talked about the criticism the show has been receiving lately for its repetitive content. However, despite of all the criticism Kundali Bhagya is TV's number one show.

In an interview with Times Of India, the actor said, "Now the times have changed. Preeta has got married. She's got the NGOs and police home. I always say at the end of the day, the affection shows. We need to create a theme accordingly, we need to act the character that we are playing."

The actor further said, "People, sometimes accept, and sometimes they don't. So, my reaction to it is that I take it normally and feel great because people are attached to the story and the characters that they are not liking certain things about the story and the characters. It's been a long time, three and a half years and the TRP shows that people are watching the show."

Shraddha plays the role of his character Karan's wife Preeta in the show. Kundali Bhagya airs on Zee TV. The show is one of the most popular Balaji soaps.