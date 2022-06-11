Dheeraj Dhoopar Opens Up About His Exit from Kundali Bhagya: Bidding Adieu with a Heavy Heart

Dheeraj Dhoopar, popularly known for his performance as Karan Luthra in the daily soap opera Kundali Bhagya, is now leaving the show. The actor has finally opened up about his exit. In a recent interaction with ETimes, Dheeraj has also revealed his future plans and the reason behind his exit from the show.

Talking about leaving it, Dheeraj has shared that he and the makers of the show have mutually and amicably decided his exit from the show. “KB (Kundali Bhagya) has given me name, fame and stardom. I am very attached to my character Karan Luthra. But moving on from the show was the demand of the script and the need of the hour. The makers and I mutually and amicably arrived at this conclusion,” said Dheeraj.

Dheeraj also shared that he is grateful to Ekta Kapoor for curating the amazing character for him. Dheeraj added that his exit is coincident with him getting other opportunities.

Speaking about the last few days on sets, Dheeraj added, “I still can’t believe that I am no longer a part of Kundali Bhagya. The feeling is yet to sink in. Karan and Dheeraj are alike and hence, there is no way that I can be separated from Karan. I am bidding adieu to KB with a heavy heart but as I said, the time is opportune to embark on a new journey both for the show and me.”

Dheeraj has been a part of the show for the past five years playing as the lead alongside Shraddha Arya. The actor further talked about his future opportunities and mentioned that he was trying to get into the Bollywood, Punjabi films and OTT space. Dheeraj also mentioned that he won’t leave the small screen for another medium and would like to be associated with interesting projects irrespective of the medium.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.