Dheeraj Dhoopar Quits Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 - Do You Know Why?

Even though Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 has only been on the broadcast for a short while, it has already generated significant interest among the audience. With their fantastic dancing performances, the incredibly gifted contestants have captured everyone’s attention and have been over the news ever since the show aired. The show premiered on Colors TV on September 3, 2022, and is being judged by Nora Fatehi, Karan Johar, and Madhuri Dixit.

However, if the latest reports are to be believed, actor Dheeraj Dhoopar has left the competition. Yes, you read that right. Dheeraj, a well-known television personality, has withdrawn from the celebrity dance reality competition due to health concerns. The actor has reportedly sent out a video message to the team outlining his predicament.

According to an Indian Express report, Dheeraj was struggling to manage the filming of his show, Sherdil Shergill and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 simultaneously. Not just this, but the actor recently suffered an injury that impacted his performance on the show. Besides this, it is also being said that Dheeraj, who became a father recently, also wanted to spend time with his son and family.

“Also, Dheeraj injured himself last week and that affected his performance, and became one of the lowest scored contestants. With the injury yet to heal it did not seem feasible for him to continue. He discussed the same with the makers who amicably agreed to let him go,” source cited by the news portal claimed.

With Dheeraj’s exit, contestants who are competing in Jhalak Dikhla Jaa now are – Faisal Shaikh, Rubina Dilaik, Amruta Khanvilkar, Shilpa Shinde, Nia Sharma, Paras Kalnawat, Gunjan Sinha, Zorawar Kalra, Niti Taylor, Gashmeer Mahajani, and Dutee Chand.

Dheeraj played the lead part in Kundali Bhagya before accepting Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10’s offer. He surprised his audience by deciding to leave the show, citing a desire to pursue new opportunities. Prior to Kundali Bhagya, Dheeraj also featured in shows like Sasural Simar Ka, Behenein, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Kuch Toh Log Kahenge among others.

In terms of his personal life, Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife Vinny Arora welcomed a child, Zayn on August 10, 2022.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here