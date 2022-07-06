Dheeraj Dhoopar, Surbhi Chandna Discuss Their Challenging Characters in Sherdil Shergill

Renowned actors Dheeraj Dhoopar and Surbhi Chandna will soon be seen in Saurabh Tewari’s show, Sherdil Shergill. This show will narrate the journey of a bold and ambitious girl Manmeet Shergill. Manmeet wants to make a name for herself in a male-dominated field of architecture. In her quest to be at the top of architecture, she meets a carefree boy Rajkumar Yadav. This meeting will culminate in a beautiful love story.

Surbhi will enact the role of Manmeet. Dheeraj plays Rajkumar. Surbhi is quite excited to enact this character. According to her, Sherdil Shergill has the right kind of light-hearted subject for the audience. Surbhi described how her character Manmeet has a very practical outlook on life. Surbhi loves the fact that she gets to play such complex and strong characters like Manmeet. Sanjivani actress said that it is quite challenging to play these characters.

Surbhi also applauded the storyline of this serial calling it unique and captivating. She is quite enthusiastic to work with COLORS and Dheeraj once again. Both actors were last seen in Naagin 5.

Dheeraj is equally excited to enact Rajkumar Yadav’s character. He feels that Rajkumar Yadav’s character is quite challenging. Apoorvaragam actor feels that he loves characters that can challenge him. According to Dheera, this also gives his fans and followers a chance to see him in a never before seen avatar.

Both actors had travelled to Shimla for shooting the first sequence of Sherdil Shergill. According to the latest reports, they had completed shooting for the first sequence. Both actors had dropped a lot of BTS videos and pictures from the picturesque amazing location.

Fans are waiting for this much-anticipated project. What has kept the buzz alive around this project is its production house works. Parin Multimedia Pvt Ltd. has bankrolled this project. Parin Multimedia Pvt Ltd. has produced various hit serials like Pinjara Khubsurti Ka, Krishna Chali London, Iss Mod Se Jaate Hain and others.

