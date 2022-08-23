Dheeraj Dhoopar, Wife Vinny Arora Share First Glimpses Of Their Baby Boy. See Pics

Television actor Dheeraj Dhoopar and his wife, Vinny Arora, were blessed with a baby boy on August 10. The couple had broken the news of their bundle of joy’s arrival to fans on their respective social media handles. Now, almost two weeks after announcing the news, Dheeraj and Vinny gave netizens major cuteness vibes as they finally shared the first glimpses of their newborn on Instagram.

In the cute picture shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar, the baby boy is seen clutching his finger. Along with posting the partial glimpse of the infant on his Instagram handle, he also penned a sweet note for his little one. Dheeraj captioned the photo writing, “The Only place I want to be at.” Soon after the picture surfaced online, his actor pals, including Adaa Khan, Anjum Fakih, Kanika Mann and Abhishek Kapur, among others, showered the father-son duo with immense love.

Check out Dheeraj Dhoopar’s Instagram post below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dheeraj Dhoopar (@dheerajdhoopar)

On the other hand, mommy Vinny Arora took to her Instagram handle to share an adorable photograph of her tot’s teeny-tiny feet. Along with posting the picture, she captioned the post expressing, “Now I have two of you Dheeraj Dhoopar.” In no time, celebrities like Ruhi Chaturvedi, Pranitaa Pandit, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Shiny Doshi, to name a few, extended their blessings to the family in the comments section of Vinny’s post.

Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vinny Arora Dhoopar (@vinnyaroradhoopar)

Meanwhile, Dheeraj Dhoopar will soon be seen putting his dancing skills to the test as he is all set to appear on the much-awaited tenth season of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa as one of the show’s eleven celebrity contestants. The popular dance reality show will be judged by Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi while Maniesh Paul has been roped in by the makers, yet again, to host its upcoming season. Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa season 10 will premiere on September 3, 2022, at 8:00 PM on Colors TV.

