Dheeraj Dhoopar, Wife Vinny Celebrate Wedding Anniversary in Maldives

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays the role of Karan in popular TV show Kundali Bhagya, is currently in Maldives with his wife Vinny Dhoopar to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

In an interaction with Pinkvilla, the actor shared, “Had come to the Maldives for our honeymoon and it feels good to be back here for our anniversary. It also gives me and Vinny some family time post a hectic routine of shoots.”

The actor is paired opposite Shraddha Arya in Kundali Bhagya. She is seen in the role of Preeta. The show airs on Zee TV.

Recently Dheeraj was also seen in a few episodes of Naagin 5. The actor had filled-in for Sharad Malhotra, who plays a lead role in the show, after he had tested positive for Covid-19 . Dheeraj said that he received a lot of message complimenting him on his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna, who plays the role of Bani and is paired opposite Sharad in the show. He added that he is looking forward for more association with the actress.

Dheeraj along with Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra had also launched the on-going season of Naagin. Meanwhile, besides Sharad and Surbhi, Mohit Sehgal also plays a lead role in the show.