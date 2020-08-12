MOVIES

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #RajasthanCrisis #BoardResults#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dheeraj Dhoopar Wraps up Naagin 5 Shoot, See Pics

credits - Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

credits - Dheeraj Dhoopar Instagram

Dheeraj Dhoopar shared pictures from the sets of 'Naagin 5' as he wrapped up the shooting for the show. Take a look.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: August 12, 2020, 6:44 PM IST
Share this:

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays lead role in Kundali Bhagya, was roped in to play a negative role in the upcoming season of the supernatural thriller Naagin 5. A few pictures from the sets of the show have gone viral as the actor wraps up his shooting on the daily soap.

Taking to Instagram stories, Dheeraj also shared a few images from Naagin sets. In the pictures, Dheeraj, who sported long hair to play an eagle on the show, can be seen thanking the entire cast and crew for their support.

View this post on Instagram

Good bye @dheerajdhoopar may you had a good time on Naagin5 ♥️best of luck for kundli bhagya and your future projects !! • • @ektarkapoor @muktadhond @chloejferns @tanusridgupta @balajitelefilmslimited @singhranjankumar @jha.mrinal #Naagin5WithHinaKhan #NaaginBhagyaKaZehreelaKhel #HinaKhan #SurbhiChandna #DheerajDhoopar #MohitMalhotra #SharadMalhotra #niasharma #MouniRoy #Explore #viral #trending #colorstv #monstar #fashion #nightshoot #nagin4 #killicknixonstudio #ektaKapoor #muktadhond #voot #filmcity#Naagin4 #Naagin5 #Naagin #Naagin3 #Naagin2

A post shared by NaaginnTv (@naaginntv) on

View this post on Instagram

Last day of shoot good luck @dheerajdhoopar • • @ektarkapoor @muktadhond @chloejferns @tanusridgupta @balajitelefilmslimited @singhranjankumar @jha.mrinal #Naagin5WithHinaKhan #NaaginBhagyaKaZehreelaKhel #HinaKhan #SurbhiChandna #DheerajDhoopar #MohitMalhotra #SharadMalhotra #niasharma #MouniRoy #Explore #viral #trending #colorstv #monstar #fashion #nightshoot #nagin4 #killicknixonstudio #ektaKapoor #muktadhond #voot #filmcity#Naagin4 #Naagin5 #Naagin #Naagin3 #Naagin2

A post shared by NaaginnTv (@naaginntv) on

Earlier, while talking about playing a negative in Naagin 5, Dheeraj told IANS, "This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like 'Naagin', which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor."

"I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There are always a lot of incredible VFX used in 'Naagin', and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before," he added.

Along with Dheeraj, Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra are also part of Naagin 5.

Next Story
Loading