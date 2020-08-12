Dheeraj Dhoopar Wraps up Naagin 5 Shoot, See Pics

Actor Dheeraj Dhoopar, who plays lead role in Kundali Bhagya, was roped in to play a negative role in the upcoming season of the supernatural thriller Naagin 5. A few pictures from the sets of the show have gone viral as the actor wraps up his shooting on the daily soap.

Taking to Instagram stories, Dheeraj also shared a few images from Naagin sets. In the pictures, Dheeraj, who sported long hair to play an eagle on the show, can be seen thanking the entire cast and crew for their support.

Earlier, while talking about playing a negative in Naagin 5, Dheeraj told IANS, "This is an extremely exciting time for me. To act in a show like 'Naagin', which enjoys such a rich legacy and is the top show on television, is a dream for any actor."

"I am a huge fan of the show, and I am thrilled about the part because it is unlike anything I have ever played before. There are always a lot of incredible VFX used in 'Naagin', and it will be a whole new experience for me because I have never done that kind of a role before," he added.

Along with Dheeraj, Hina Khan and Mohit Malhotra are also part of Naagin 5.