Dheeraj Dhooper Kisses Wife Vinny Arora in New Pictures from Latter’s Maternity Photoshoot; See Post

Dheeraj Dhooper and Vinny Arora are all set to welcome a new member to their lives. The TV couple will become parents soon and they had earlier shared that they are expecting their ‘little miracle’ in August. Now, the couple has shared a few pictures from Vinny’s maternity photoshoot.

Vinny collaborated with Dheeraj, and shared the pictures. In one of the pictures, Dheeraj can be seen kissing the mother-to-be. Vinny is wearing a yellow dress while Dheeraj has kept it simple in white shirt and jeans. Vinny’s pregnancy glow is also very visible. The caption read, “The butterflies you gave me turned into tiny kicks 💛” See the post here:

Several celebs reacted to the pictures and dropped a red heart emoji. Many fans congratulated them and sent their love to the couple’s way.

Dheeraj and Vinny shared the news of them expecting a new membr in April this year. They dropped adorable pictures of themselves holding sonogram photos of their baby while kissing each other. In another picture, Dheeraj and Vinny can be seen beaming with happiness and excitement. They revealed that the baby will arrive in August this year. “We are expecting, a tiny miracle. August 2022,” the caption read.

The couple recently also had their baby shower. While one was a big event planned by their families where their friends were also seen, one was more of a luncheon arranged by friends and was an intimate celebration!

Dheeraj Dhoopar and Vinny Arora met for the first time in 2009 during the shoot of Mata Pitah Ke Charnon Mein Swarg. They fell in love much later when they were shooting for another show in 2016. They had tied the knot in November 2016.

