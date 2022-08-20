Dhokha: Round D Corner’s Teaser Promises An Engaging Suspense Thriller

Actor R Madhavan’s much-anticipated thriller Dhokha: Round D Corner’s teaser was shared on Wednesday and it promises all the elements of a thriller to get your adrenaline rushing. The teaser received a lot of praise from the audience and amassed more than 38 lakh views.

The teaser starts with an announcement from a news anchor that a terrorist is hiding in a building. Visuals of this terrorist emerge taking a lady hostage. As police began to surround this building, a backstory of that lady with one police officer is shown in a flashback.

Cut to the present where this police official informs his superiors that the lady is suffering from delusional disorder. On the other hand, the lady contradicts the point. The teaser ends leaving the audience waiting for the trailer and this film.

Many among the audience are eagerly waiting for this film because of Madhavan. A user wrote that Madhavan never disappoints the audience with his on-screen presence. Another applauded the Maara actor for choosing different scripts each time. A fan referred to Madhavan as an underrated gem. Some are also surprised to see Aparshakti in a serious role for the first time. Aparshakti is majorly seen in comic capers. It will be quite refreshing to see him in an off-beat film.

The audience expressed their interest in the plot of the film. They are quite eager to know the truth.

Dhokha: Round D Corner is written and directed by Kookie Gulati. R. Madhavan, Khushalii Kumar, Darshan Kumar, and Aparshakti Khurana will be seen essaying pivotal roles. Neeraj Singh contributed to the dialogues and additional screenplay. Kumaar and Anjaan have penned the lyrics.

These are set to music by Tanishk Bagchi, late Bappi Lahiri and Rochak Kohli. This film is all set for its release on September 23. T Series Films has produced Dhokha: Round D Corner. Kookie Gulati last directed the film The Big Bull. The Big Bull received poor reviews from the audience and critics alike.

