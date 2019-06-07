Take the pledge to vote

#DhoniKeepTheGlove: Riteish Deshmukh and Rahul Dev Tweet in Support of Mahendra Singh Dhoni

While ICC insists that Mahendra Singh Dhoni not wear the gloves with the Army insignia, Riteish Deshmukh and Rahul Dev have supported the #DhoniKeepTheGlove movement on social media.

Updated:June 7, 2019, 1:35 PM IST
There is a lot of concern around team India player Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wicket keeping gloves. First, on June 5, when India played South Africa in the ICC World Cup tournament opener, the 37-year-old cricketer's glove caught attention of the fans. Dhoni's glove bore the Army Insignia or 'Balidaan' badge and people praised the former Indian skipper's move to show respect and love for the army personnel.

But, ICC, the apex body in cricket, is of the opinion that conflicts with fans' views in the matter. In fact, ICC has even requested Dhoni to remove the insignia from his gloves or not wear those gloves at all. Soon #DhoniKeepTheGlove started trending on social media, with support pouring in from all quarters on social media.

Bollywood actors Riteish Deshmukh and Rahul Dev are also of the opinion that Dhoni keep the marked glove. They took to Twitter to lend their support to Dhoni. Ritiesh wrote, "Indian Army has always been independent irrespective of the political party in power. We are proud of them. Lt. Col. @msdhoni has worn the Army insignia as a symbol of pride. Doesn’t hurt anyone’s sentiments, In fact it honours the brave #DhoniKeepTheGlove #WorldCup2019 (sic)."

Earlier in March, Dhoni and team India had also worn Army caps in a match against Australia at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi to honour the CRPF security personnel who lost their lives in an attack in Kashmir on February 14. Dhoni was seen handing out tribute caps to his teammates and support staff. It was believed that the move was initiated by Dhoni himself.

