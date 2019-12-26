Dhruv Vikram Posts Censored Scenes from Adithya Varma

Dhruv Vikram, son of South star Chiyaan Vikram, who made his debut with the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy titled Adithya Varma, recently posted a video on Instagram that got cut off from the film. Unlike the Telugu and Hindi remakes, this film, also starring Banita Sandhu did not do well in the box office.

Dhruv Vikram's video has grabbed a lot of eyeballs as it features a series of expletives in Tamil, English and Hindi. Moreover, it also shows kissing intimate scenes between him and Sandhu, which did not make the final cut off the film. "This video and some of these dialogues were never gonna see the light of the day. Just so you know what we mean, some moments from AV," he wrote along with the video.

Check it out below:

Dhruv Vikram has been praised for his rendition of the short-tempered surgeon who goes into a path of self-destruction- a role previously done by Vijay Devarakonda in Arjun Reddy and Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. It was directed by Gireesaaya and also starred Priya Anand in an important role. Adithya Varma was released on November 22, 2019, and made 15 crores at the box-office.

