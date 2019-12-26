Dhruv Vikram Posts Censored Scenes from Adithya Varma
Dhruv Vikram, who debuted with Arjun Reddy's Tamil remake Adithya Varma, took to Instagram and shared a video of the censored scenes in the film.
Dhruv Vikram, who debuted with Arjun Reddy's Tamil remake Adithya Varma, took to Instagram and shared a video of the censored scenes in the film.
Dhruv Vikram, son of South star Chiyaan Vikram, who made his debut with the Tamil remake of Arjun Reddy titled Adithya Varma, recently posted a video on Instagram that got cut off from the film. Unlike the Telugu and Hindi remakes, this film, also starring Banita Sandhu did not do well in the box office.
Dhruv Vikram's video has grabbed a lot of eyeballs as it features a series of expletives in Tamil, English and Hindi. Moreover, it also shows kissing intimate scenes between him and Sandhu, which did not make the final cut off the film. "This video and some of these dialogues were never gonna see the light of the day. Just so you know what we mean, some moments from AV," he wrote along with the video.
Check it out below:
Dhruv Vikram has been praised for his rendition of the short-tempered surgeon who goes into a path of self-destruction- a role previously done by Vijay Devarakonda in Arjun Reddy and Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh. It was directed by Gireesaaya and also starred Priya Anand in an important role. Adithya Varma was released on November 22, 2019, and made 15 crores at the box-office.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13: Varun Dhawan Backs Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Says They Both are Well-behaved
- Dhruv Vikram Posts Censored Scenes from Adithya Varma
- Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor Join 4 Generations of Kapoor Family to Celebrate Christmas
- Coach 'Enters' Changing Room During Kolhapur's Women's League Match Despite Ban, Complaint Filed
- Best of 2019: Top SUV/MPVs Launched This Year - Kia Seltos, MG Hector and More