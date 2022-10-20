Dhruv Vikram Recreates Father Chiyaan Vikram’s Iconic Ponniyin Selvan Scene

Mani Ratnam’s magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan has created a massive stir at the box office. This epic Tamil historical drama has received critical acclaim from fans and critics alike including the lead actor Chiyaan Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram. Recently, a video has been going viral wherein Dhruv went on to imitate his father’s scene from the movie Ponniyin Selvan and it has left fans gushing.

On Sunday, actor Dhruv Vikram was the special guest at the KCG College of Technology cultural events. Fans cheered for Dhruv as he took the stage, and he obliged them by recreating his father Vikram’s iconic scene as Aditha Karikalan in Mani Ratnam’s hit film Ponniyin Selvan. Dhruv’s authentic chaste Tamil diction and flawless dialogue delivery astounded the audience. Watch the video below.

Upon seeing this video, social media users have gone on to heap praises on the actor. One of the users wrote, “Still get goosebumps seeing the father-son duo in Mahaan. Truly picking up on his father's strides. Dhruv will shine too”. Another user wrote, “His voice”. Some users also commented with hashtags and emojis. Check out a few comments below.

Still get goosebumps seeing the Father Son duo in Mahaan 😎😎😎. Truly picking up on his father's strides..Dhruv will shine too — NavZ0ne (@rajnavin) October 16, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 by Mani Ratnam is doing extremely well in theatres around the world. Despite having been in theatres for 19 days, the film shows no signs of slowing down. Despite new Diwali releases, many theatres are willing to screen Ponniyin Selvan, according to trade reports. The historical film is approaching the Rs 475-mark worldwide and is expected to do so within a few days. Ponniyin Selvan was released in five languages in theatres on September 30.

His voice really Hyper 🔥 — Ben Parker (@BenPark47092160) October 17, 2022

Ponniyin Selvan, directed by Mani Ratnam, is a historical fiction drama based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s best-selling novel of the same name. The film stars Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Chiyaan Vikram, Karthi, Trisha, and Jayam Ravi in lead roles. Apart from the lead characters, the film also stars Prakash Raj, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Jayaram, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sarathkumar, Jayaram, and Parthiban in supporting roles.

