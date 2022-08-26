Dhruv Vikram Reveals Secret of Father Chiyaan Vikram’s Unparalleled Energy

The trailer for Chiyaan Vikram’s much-awaited movie Cobra, which will have a major release in a week, has been released. You’ll be glued to the screen for sure after seeing the trailer, which seems quite intriguing. With his many shades, Vikram will appear in the movie in 25 different avatars, which will give you goosebumps. Before the trailer launch, Vikram was in Trichy, Madurai and Coimbatore recently to promote the film. Speaking at the trailer launch of Cobra in Chennai, Vikram said that he was moved by the love shown by the people of Trichy, Madurai and Coimbatore and called it an unforgettable experience.

He also said that he is also planning to visit Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli. However, the highlight of the evening was when Vikram’s son Dhruv Vikram, as the special guest of the event, spoke about his father’s undiminishing energy.

Dhruv recently appeared with his father Vikram in the film Mahaan, directed by Karthik Subbaraj that was released earlier this year. Speaking about the film, he said that he used to get tired while filming certain scenes in the movie but Vikram would not, and continued to film his scenes with great energy.

When asked how his father managed to be so energetic, he replied that since success was not offered to him on a platter, he had reached where he is today by facing struggles and hardships to become an actor. Hence, he could not afford to be less energetic. Dhruv said he learned a lot from his father that day.



Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and starring Srinidhi Shetty and Chiyaan Vikram, will be released on August 31. As a multilingual project, Cobra will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. The film also marks the cinematic debut of former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan.

