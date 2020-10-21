Dhruva Sarja's Gift for Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj's Baby is a Rs 10 Lakh Silver Crib, See Pic

Meghana Raj is expecting her first child with late actor Chiranjeevi Sarja, who passed away in Bengaluru on June 7 this year at the age of 36.

Meghana made the happy announcement on social media a few days after the her husband's death. She wrote "Our little one is your precious gift to me -a symbol of our love - and I am eternally grateful to you for this sweet miracle. I can't wait to bring you back to earth, as our child. I can't wait to hold you again. Can't wait to see your smile again. Can't wait to hear that infectious laughter of yours that lights up the entire room. I will wait for you and you wait for me on the other side."

Recently, the Sarja family also hosted a baby shower for Meghana and loving moments from the celebrations went viral on social media.

Now, a very generous gift from Dhruva Sarja, younger brother of Chiranjeevi, for the yet-to-be-born baby is grabbing eyeballs. Reportedly, Dhruva has gifted Meghana and Chiranjeevi's baby a silver crib, worth Rs 10 lakh. A picture of Dhruva posing besides the adorable gift is also doing the rounds on social media. In the image, Dhruva is seen resting his arm on the silver crib as he poses all smiles for the camera.

The silver crib is replete with intricate details on the pillars. In the photo, their cousin Suraj Sarja can also be seen standing behind Dhruva in the shop, reported a website.

This is indeed a very thoughtful gift for a family member, which has also melted many hearts on social media.