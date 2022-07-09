Dhyan Sreenivasan, Aju Varghese to Play Lead Roles in Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna

The much-awaited Malayalam film Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna is all set to hit theatres in November this year. The film has been written and directed by debutants Vijesh Panathur and Unni Vellora. It stars Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese in the lead roles. Vilas Kumar and Murali Kunnumpurath under the banner of Cinematic Films LLP have produced the film.

Mohanlal shared the title poster of the film on his Facebook handle and wrote, “Unveiling the title poster of Nadikalil Sundari Yamuna starring Dhyan Sreenivasan and Aju Varghese, directed by Vijesh Panathur and Unni Vellora and produced by Vilas Kumar and Simi Murali. My best wishes to the team!” Over 7,000 users have already liked it and fans have flooded the comments section with all of the love and luck.

This movie features an intriguing love story against the social and political backdrop of Kannur. The main cast of this movie includes Nirmal Palazhi, Nawaz Vallikun, and Manoj, Bhanu Payyannur. Along with them, there are a lot of fresh faces that will be seen in this movie.

Manu Manjith and Nidhish Naderi have given lyrics, while Arun Muralidharan scored the music. Faisal Ali handled cinematography, while Ratin Radhakrishnan edited.

On the other work front, in 2016, Vysakh helmed Pulimurugan starring Mohanlal. The action-thriller later became the third-highest-grossing South Indian movie of the year and, until 2019, the highest-grossing Malayalam movie ever.

In 2021, the actor was seen in Drishyam 2: The Resumption, written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film was the sequel to the 2013 Drishyam starring Mohanlal, Meena, Ansiba Hassan, and Esther Anil. The story takes place six years after the events of Drishyam.

