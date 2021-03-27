Dia Mirza and Husband Vaibhav Rekhi are Vacationing in Maldives, See Pics

Actress Dia Mirza is currently vacationing in Maldives with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She shared pictures from the location on Instagram.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “The Indian Ocean and the incredible people at @TravelWithJourneyLabel @jamanafaru_maldives beckoned and here we are, in absolute paradise Enjoying the most INCREDIBLE hospitality Every moment here so far has been pure joy Thank you @divyabydivyaanand for this handcrafted beauty. Styled by @theiatekchandaney, assisted by @jia.chauhan." The pictures are clicked by Vaibhav as she mentioned in the caption,

“Photos by Him 🙃."

Dia and Vaibhav got married on February 15. The wedding was an intimate affair and only close family and friends made it to the list. Dia’s good friend from the industry, actress Aditi Rao Hydari was also present.

Dia was last seen in the Anubhav Sinha directorial Thappad starring Taapsee Pannu last year. Her upcoming release is the Telugu action thriller Wild Dog starring Nagarjuna. The film is directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, and also features Saiyami Kher and Atul Kulkarni in pivotal roles. It releases on April 2.