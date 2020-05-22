Dia Mirza and Madhavan of Rehna Hain Tere Dil Mein Come Together for A Reunion

Thanks to the evolution of technology, during lockdown we can catch a glimpse of our beloved celebrities and get updates of their activities.

Dia Mirza, who won a million hearts with her debut in 2001 film Rehna Hain Tere Dil Mein, recently reunited with her co-star R. Madhavan. She decided to chat with the actor for her latest Instagram live session where the stunning pair was seen sharing screen space after 19 years.

Introducing Maddy (Madhavan), Reena (Dia) said, “Maddy is very special. Along with being an amazing artist, he is an incredible human being with whom I share a strong love for nature”.



The two discussed a range of topics during the live session including their film which has seen 19 years since release.

Madhavan understands that people are eager to see them on the screen again. He also feels overwhelmed to see how the audience connects to the story of Rehna Hain Tere Dil Mein to date. Madhavan revealed that his social media is regularly abuzz with the film’s songs, scenes and dialogues sent by fans.

Dia, who relates to her co-star, acknowledged the talks of a sequel or a spin-off. Dia said, “We are doing our best to make it happen, but we will only work together when we can give our best”.

She added that there was something really special about Maddy and Reena and they wouldn’t want to dilute that in any way. Dia stated that the innocence and honesty they shared in RHTDM reverberates with everybody even today.



Dia and Madhavan went on to further talk about other matters including the ongoing global crisis and how they feel about it.

The conversation concluded with both Dia and Madhavan emphasizing on the need for abundant compassion and understanding.

