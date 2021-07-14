Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi Announce the Birth of Baby Boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi

Bollywood diva Dia Mirza along with husband Vaibhav Rekhi welcomed their first child earlier this year on May 14. Along with a snap of her newborn’s hand, the actress penned a heartfelt note as she shared the wonderful news and experience with her fans through her latest Instagram post. Dia started off her post by quoting Elizabeth Stone who once said, “To have a child is to decide forever to have your heart go walking around outside your body.” The actress wrote that these words perfectly exemplify her and husband Vaibhav’s feelings. The couple has named their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi. Dia informed that their ‘little miracle’ arrived early and is under the care of nurses and doctors of Neonatal ICU.

The actress shared that she suffered a sudden appendectomy during her pregnancy, followed by a subsequent and very severe bacterial infection. Both the things, together, could have led to sepsis and were proven to be life-threatening. Luckily, she revealed that timely care and intervention by doctors made anemergency C-section possible for her. It led to the safe birth of the baby boy.

In the emotional post, Dia expressed that the couple has learned the true meaning of trusting the universe and parenthood from their ‘Zen master.’The new mom in town informed that their little one will be home soon as his elder sister, Samaira, and grandparents are desperately waiting to hold him in their arms.

Dia concluded the note with a message for her fans and well-wishers. She said that their concern has always meant a lot to her. The actress thanked everyone for all the love, light, faith, and prayers. Dia extended support to all who are struggling to hold onto hope or is praying for a loved one.

