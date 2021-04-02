Dia Mirza Announces Her First Pregnancy, Anushka Sharma and Priyanka Chopra Shower Her With Love

Actor Dia Mirza has announced that she is expecting her first child with husband Vaibhav Rekhi. She made the announcement on Instagram with a throwback picture of her from the latest Maldives Trip. The impactful picture of Dia standing on the deck touching her baby bump during sunset captures the innocence and pure love a mother has for her child.

The moment mom-to-be shared the picture on Instagram, she was showered with love from family, friends, fans, and many Bollywood celebs.

Dia accompanied the picture with an adorable poem, “Blessed to be…One with Mother Earth…One with the Life Force that is the beginning of everything…Of all stories. Lullabies. Songs. Of new saplings. And the blossoming of hope. Blessed to cradle this purest of all dreams in my womb."

New mommy Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her baby girl back in Jan 2021 with husband Virat Kohli, took to the comment section of the adorable post and dropped a heart emoticon to display her affection for the new mom-to-be. Anushka is back to work after her pregnancy break and was spotted on the sets of an ad shoot.

Priyanka Chopra Jonas also sent good wishes to mom-to-be and wrote, “Omgeeeeeee Congratulations Deee!!"

Karisma Kapoor and Jacqueline Fernandez are among other celebrities who congratulated Dia. Karisma commented, “Congratulations Diya” whereas Jacqueline Fernandez wrote, “so happy for you!!!”

Dia tied the knot with a Mumbai-based industrialist Vaibhav Rekhi on February 15, 2021. This is the second marriage for each of them. The actress was earlier married to movie producer Sahil Sangha. The couple parted ways in 2019, after 11 years of marriage. Viabhav has a daughter named Samaira from his ex-wife Sunaina. Dia and Vaibhav have been holidaying in the Maldives along with Samaira.

Dia was last seen in Wild Dog and Thappad. Wild Dog is a Telugu action thriller film written and directed by debutant Ashishor Solomon, and Thappad was directed by Anubhav Sinha featuring Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati and Gracy Goswami, alongside her.